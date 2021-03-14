Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is not currently keen on a return to the Premier League as he hopes to see out his contract with his current club.

The Wales international has admirers in the Premier League, including his former club Arsenal, but CaughtOffside understands he’s perfectly happy at Juventus and not looking to leave any time soon.

It remains to be seen if Juve might ultimately decide to offload Ramsey anyway, but there is certainly nothing coming from the player’s end that could force a move back to English football.

Many Arsenal fans would no doubt love to have Ramsey back at the Emirates Stadium after a great career there from 2008 to 2019, and CaughtOffside understands the north Londoners are one of a number of Premier League teams keeping an eye on his situation ahead of the summer.

If things change, the 30-year-old clearly won’t be short of suitors, but it seems clear his priority is to remain in Italy, with his current Juventus contract running until 2023.

Ramsey was a big hit at Arsenal and could surely still have a key role to play for the Gunners, who have had a difficult season and who could do with more quality in the attacking midfield department.

Even if he’s not exactly set the world alight in Turin, Ramsey could be an upgrade on inconsistent loanee Dani Ceballos, whose future remains unclear after a second season on loan at the club from Real Madrid.

Juventus may well make some changes this summer after an early Champions League exit and some underwhelming form in Serie A as well, but it’s by no means certain that that would spell the end for Ramsey’s career there.

Arsenal fans will no doubt keep an eye on this and hope that a dream reunion can’t be entirely ruled out, but it certainly doesn’t seem at all imminent right now.