(Photo) Alexandre Lacazette leaves these Arsenal fans divided after they spot interesting detail from training

Arsenal FC
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been spotted wearing Mesut Ozil-branded gear in training with the Gunners ahead of the North London Derby with Tottenham.

Ozil left Arsenal for Fenerbahce in January after barely contributing anything meaningful to the club for the best part of a year or so.

But it seems Lacazette is a fan, and wanted to show that by buying some of his merchandise.

Ozil often divided opinion during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and looking at the responses to this tweet, it’s like he never left…

  1. Kamusiime Abel says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    good evening memmbers we still love our mester assist ozil and every one has his personality of love

