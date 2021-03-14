Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been spotted wearing Mesut Ozil-branded gear in training with the Gunners ahead of the North London Derby with Tottenham.

Yes, really. See below…

Lacazette wearing Mesut Özil's branded bandage pic.twitter.com/aDqr0shBC4 — Z (@ZRAFC) March 13, 2021

Ozil left Arsenal for Fenerbahce in January after barely contributing anything meaningful to the club for the best part of a year or so.

But it seems Lacazette is a fan, and wanted to show that by buying some of his merchandise.

Ozil often divided opinion during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and looking at the responses to this tweet, it’s like he never left…

He needs to be Sold in summer…This Ozil influence still there in the players — Lyric (@Lyriclokesh17) March 13, 2021

My striker commemorating Özil’s retirement. 1 like = 1 #Reuspect#cLasscazette — Walid Arsenal ?? (@1Walid1) March 13, 2021

No wonder he's not scoring goals pic.twitter.com/M2KZ3IwmVA — Mayo (@MaynAFC) March 13, 2021

Arteta fuming — Bennett (@afc_network) March 13, 2021

Hat trick inbound tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/47qJj26eFK — David (@AFCDavid147) March 13, 2021

Ozil influence is unmatched, they still love him over there — AdamsRegen89 (@ChaudhryStuff) March 13, 2021

That’s a sign…. he’s out next summer.

Bye ?? — Raf.insider (@TweetRafin) March 14, 2021