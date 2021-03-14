Arteta drops Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from derby for disciplinary reasons in shock news on captain ahead of Spurs clash

Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison has shared that Mikel Arteta has decide to drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench for the derby clash against Spurs due to disciplinary reasons.

The Arsenal captain played 88 minutes of the Europa League victory against Olympiacos on Thursday night, but Arteta has so offered refused to elaborate on the issue that leaves the striker benched today.

Arteta has made three changes to the starting lineup from the encounter in Europe’s secondary club competition ahead of this afternoon’s marquee Premier League tie.

Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette all start from the get-go over Hector Bellerin, Willian and of course Aubameyang.

Arteta says he’s dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. Wouldn’t elaborate. — Patrick Davison (@skysports_PatD) March 14, 2021

Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup for the rivalry clash below:

Aubameyang has scored 14 times this season from 29 appearances across all competitions, with the 31-year-old enjoying a spell of improved form as of late.

It’s somewhat strange that whatever Aubameyang has done is bad enough in Arteta’s eyes to be mooted as an infringement on discipline guidelines, but not enough to leave him out the squad entirely.