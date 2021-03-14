Menu

Chelsea on alert for transfer of big name following major development

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs on alert for a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Blues are joined by Premier League rivals Manchester City in chasing Alaba, who may not be heading for a move to Spanish football after all, according to the Daily Star.

MORE: Chelsea star urged to improve one side of his game

The report explains that it now looks like Real Madrid and Barcelona may struggle to meet the Austria international’s wage demands, which might open the door to Chelsea or City.

Alaba has had a great career at Bayern and it’s easy to see why so many top clubs are being linked with him as he nears becoming a free agent.

The 28-year-old could have an important role to play at Chelsea, who look in need of defensive reinforcements after an inconsistent season.

alaba chelsea badge

David Alaba to Chelsea on a free transfer this summer?

More Stories / Latest News
“95 per cent done” – Club confident of signing Liverpool star following approach
New Barcelona President Joan Laporta makes his decision on Ronald Koeman’s status at the club
Major statement of intent from Man United as new £9m a year contract agreed

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.

Alaba would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger in central defence, whilst also offering CFC an option at left-back or defensive midfield.

Having won the lot at the Allianz Arena, his experience and winning know-how could also help take the west London giants to the next level.

More Stories David Alaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.