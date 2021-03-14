Christian Falk is about as reliable as it gets when it comes to football transfer news involving the Bundesliga, and he’s commented on the possibility of Chelsea striking a major swap deal.

Quote-tweeting Fabrizio Romano, Falk insists Christian Pulisic is happy at Chelsea and won’t be swapping places with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman any time soon…

TRUE ? And no swap deal with Kingsley Coman https://t.co/mEcFjBeG60 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 14, 2021

Pulisic hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, and the USA international might well face a struggle to get into the team with more competition for places now.

Still, Chelsea might also be keen to keep faith with the promising 22-year-old, who has long been tipped for a big future in the game.

With recent signings like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech not exactly proving that impressive in their first seasons at Chelsea either, it may be worth keeping Pulisic and giving him more playing time.

One could imagine it would be tempting to try exchanging him for a talent like Coman, however, after seeing what the Frenchman has done in his time at the Allianz Arena.

