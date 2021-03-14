Menu

(Image) Chelsea spell their former player’s name wrong on official Twitter account

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have wished Nicolas Anelka a happy birthday on their official Twitter account.

Unfortunately, however, the Blues have spelt his name wrong, calling him ‘Nicholas’, as you can see in a screen shot of the tweet below…

Anelka spent five seasons at Stamford Bridge, scoring 59 goals and winning one Premier League title and two FA Cups.

You’d think his old club could get his name right, though at least they remembered the proper date of his birthday!

