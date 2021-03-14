Paul Merson predicts that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will run out of patience with summer signing Timo Werner after his dire start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will have expected much, much more from Werner when he joined in a big move from RB Leipzig at the start of the season, but the Germany international just hasn’t looked the same player since arriving in England.

Merson is clearly unimpressed with Werner and can’t see him lasting much longer if he doesn’t put a lot of work into his game.

The pundit slammed Werner for his poor decision-making in particular, especially when considering how much the club paid to sign him from Leipzig.

Discussing Werner on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Merson said: “I think with the way he (Kai Havertz) played he (Tuchel) will lose patience with Werner.

“I watch Werner play and I think there’s a lot of work to be done. I think he’s a real, real rough diamond, which shouldn’t be a rough diamond when you’re paying that kind of money for someone.

“There’s a lot to work on, I think he makes bad, bad decisions too many times in football matches. And when you’re costing that kind of money that shouldn’t really happen.

“Havertz, I think, was absolutely outstanding. You’ve got Mount to come back, who was out of that game and he’s played his best game against Liverpool.”

Chelsea fans will hope Werner can prove everyone wrong, but at the moment it looks like the 25-year-old is going to follow in the footsteps of flops like Fernando Torres, Andriy Shevchenko, Alvaro Morata, and a number of other big-name strikers who for some reason flopped in west London.