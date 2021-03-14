Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus on a free, return to former club mentioned as possibility

Juventus
According to AS, Cristiano Ronaldo could be allowed to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer, with a return to Real Madrid mentioned as a possibility.

Ronaldo shocked the football world when he opted to depart the Santiago Bernabeu for pastures green at Juventus. While, across the best part of three seasons, the Portuguese icon has won multiple trophies and scored bags of goals, he’s been unable to improve The Old Lady’s fortunes in Europe.

MORE: Andrea Pirlo responds to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation following Juventus’ CL exit

Juve were knocked out of the Champions League on their home turf against Porto midweek, which was arguably the lowest point of Cristiano Ronaldo’s time in Turin to date. If AS are to be believed, both parties could be set to cut ties, with Ronaldo potentially free to leave the club this summer.

cristiano ronaldo juventus porto

It was another frustrating Champions League night for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

AS go as far as suggesting that Juve could allow Ronaldo, arguably the greatest goal scorer of all-time, leave the club on a free, with getting his wages off of their books considered a priority. The Spanish publication speculate that a return to Real Madrid could be on the cards if things fall into place.

Will he stay or will he go?

