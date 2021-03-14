Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo insists there’s still a ‘lot to win’ with Juventus in future statement as great breaks silence on beating goalscoring record of Pele

After spurring Juventus a 3-1 win against Cagliari in a Serie A tie earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a statement that discussed his future aspirations and honour of beating Pele’s goalscoring record.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in spectacular fashion, scoring a first-half hat-trick to leave Cagliari hopeless in their efforts to try and take points from the Italian top-flight clash.

The 36-year-old added that he did not wish to acknowledge the achievement after he passed the 757 mark – which is widely recognised as Pele’s official mark, as he found otherwise.

Ronaldo accounted for the South American forward’s nine goals for the Sao Paulo State Team, whilst also factoring in a goal for the Brazilian Military Team, which leaves Pele’s mark at 767 in his eyes.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came into Sunday level with Pele, but now sits on 777 official goals.

Ronaldo also briefly outlined his intent for the future, subtly dismissing talk of a Juventus exit this summer by stating that there’s still a ‘lot to win’ with the Bianconeri as well as the Portugal team.

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici also echoed this stance before the matchup:

Take a look at the post in full below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

This marks a nice end to a troubled week for the all-time great, with Ronaldo being subjected to fierce criticism for his role in Juventus’ Champions League exit against Porto during mid-week.

