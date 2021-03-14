This is one of the strangest transfer rumours we’ve seen this season – Everton are apparently eyeing up a swoop for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The Spain international only just joined Spurs from Real Madrid this season, and has performed pretty well, so it’s hard to see why they’d let him go.

Everton are said to be keen on him, however, with a report from Gol Digital claiming he’s in their sights as a replacement for Lucas Digne.

Digne has shone at Everton and it seems his fine form has now seen him emerge as a target for Atletico Madrid in the summer.

If the Frenchman does move on, Everton would certainly do well to reinvest money from his sale in a quality player like Reguilon.

Still, Tottenham will surely do all they can to prevent Reguilon joining a potential top four rival, and they’ll be in a strong position due to only recently signing him.

Fair play to Everton for showing ambition but we’re not sure this one is likely to happen…