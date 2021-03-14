Jeff Stelling has not held back with his damning assessment of Newcastle United forward Joelinton.
The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of real talent in his time at St James’ Park, but seems to have a real nosebleed in front of goal.
Stelling is clearly unimpressed with Joelinton, slamming him for being ‘afraid’ on the pitch.
“Steve Bruce afterwards said you’re only as good as your strikers, in which case he’s in big trouble, isn’t he?” Stelling said in the Sky Sports studio.
“I thought Joelinton actually did have a decent game but he’s afraid to pull the trigger. He’s afraid to shoot.
“He’s so lacking in confidence.”
Pundit Lee Hendrie agreed, saying: “His return has been really woeful.
“At times I find him playing out wide – I don’t think he’s got the pace to play in that area.
“I’d rather see him actually play through the middle, leave him up there, and play Dwight Gayle off him.
“I don’t see what they see in him.”