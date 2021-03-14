Liverpool are reportedly making RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate a top transfer target for this summer.

The Reds face paying around £34million to land the promising young Frenchman, who would supposedly relish the chance to work under Jurgen Klopp, according to Sunday World.

Konate could be an important signing to strengthen a problem area for Liverpool, who have had rotten luck with injuries at the back all season long.

Virgil van Dijk has missed much of the campaign, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also struggled to stay fit.

Konate could be an ideal long-term partner for Van Dijk when he returns, but one imagines Liverpool will have to beat other clubs to the 21-year-old’s signature.

It’ll be encouraging that the Sunday World suggest LFC could have an edge due to the player’s desire to play under Klopp. However, with the Merseyside giants currently struggling to get into the top four, that could mean Manchester United and Chelsea might also still be in contention.

Man Utd have been linked with Konate by The Athletic, and the Red Devils also need to improve their defensive options after a difficult season.

The France Under-21 international would likely be an upgrade on the unconvincing Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly, and could be key to helping United close the gap on Manchester City next season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been linked with Konate by the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Blues would benefit from a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva, while Konate could also be an upgrade on Antonio Rudiger.

Thomas Tuchel has made a strong start as Chelsea manager but will surely want signings like this put his own stamp on the side and to boost his squad’s hopes for next season.