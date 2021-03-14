Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a potential summer transfer deal for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt.

The Dutchman was linked as a January target for Arsenal by The Athletic, though this move never materialised, and he’s now also being linked with Leeds by the Daily Mirror.

Van Aanholt has had a decent career at Palace, showing that he can be a solid performer at this level, even if some will have been surprised to see him linked with Arsenal.

One imagines he wouldn’t have been more than a squad player for the Gunners, but he could surely make a bigger impact for a team like Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to continue strengthening his squad after a strong first season back in the Premier League, and an experienced defender like this could be ideal.

Van Aanholt is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, so could be a tempting free transfer for a number of top flight clubs.

