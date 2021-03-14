Menu

Leeds United eye up transfer of Crystal Palace star who was a January target for Arsenal

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a potential summer transfer deal for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt.

The Dutchman was linked as a January target for Arsenal by The Athletic, though this move never materialised, and he’s now also being linked with Leeds by the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Arteta to unleash Arsenal wonderkid against Tottenham?

Van Aanholt has had a decent career at Palace, showing that he can be a solid performer at this level, even if some will have been surprised to see him linked with Arsenal.

One imagines he wouldn’t have been more than a squad player for the Gunners, but he could surely make a bigger impact for a team like Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to continue strengthening his squad after a strong first season back in the Premier League, and an experienced defender like this could be ideal.

cpfc van aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt is being linked with Leeds United

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United line up surprise £50m+ transfer swoop for Premier League star
Andrea Pirlo responds to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation following Juventus’ CL exit
Talks held: Club chief contacts Manchester United star’s agent over major transfer

Van Aanholt is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, so could be a tempting free transfer for a number of top flight clubs.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.

More Stories Patrick van Aanholt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.