Liverpool ready to take big transfer gamble on fan-favourite in significant summer shake-up

Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Joel Matip leave the club in this summer’s transfer window in a significant squad shake-up.

The Reds have endured a difficult season, with injuries to players like Matip playing a big part in their dramatic decline.

According to Sunday World, Liverpool could now be ready to axe Matip along with some other first-team players this summer, in what would be a major change to their squad.

It remains to be seen how this will go down with LFC fans, with Matip long showing himself to be a top performer and fan-favourite.

Still, the Cameroonian has a poor recent fitness record, and it might be worth letting him go if it helps the club raise funds for someone more reliable in that position.

There’s no doubt it’s a gamble, however, and it could backfire if Liverpool cannot identify a top defensive signing this summer.

On top of that, the report names Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri as other players who could move on.

