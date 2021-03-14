Offer prepared: Manchester United considering risky £51.5million transfer bid

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to try paying around £51.5million for the transfer of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has had a fine career at the highest level, though he’s never quite looked at home in this Barca side, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move on in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are now keen to try snapping him up for around £51.5m, which might be a tad risky from the Red Devils.

While there’s no doubt United could do with strengthening in attack, Griezmann wouldn’t exactly be arriving at Old Trafford at the peak of his powers.

The 29-year-old had consistently hit double figures for goals in La Liga prior to joining Barca in 2019, with just nine league goals in 35 games last season and six in 24 matches so far this term.

It remains to be seen if Griezmann could bounce back and revive his career with a move to United or somewhere else, and it’s easy to see why he might be under consideration.

MUFC would also surely do well, however, to look at younger players who have their best years ahead of them, as they’ve made a number of mistakes in the transfer market in recent years.

Big names like Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba have flopped at the club, and Griezmann seems like a similar kind of target who seems appealing until he actually arrives at the club.

