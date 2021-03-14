Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has paid a huge compliment to young forward Mason Greenwood.

The Norwegian tactician, who was a lethal finisher during his playing days, admits he thinks Red Devils starlet Greenwood is the player who most reminds him of himself.

Greenwood, 19, looks an outstanding young talent after making a promising start to his Old Trafford career, and he’d certainly do well to score as many goals and win as many trophies as Solskjaer did during his playing days.

Solskjaer scored an impressive 126 goals in all competitions for Man Utd, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League, as well as other major honours.

When asked about who reminded him of himself in his playing style, Solskjaer singled out Greenwood, and joked that they should have a competition to see who’s the best finisher.

Speaking in a Q&A with fans via Man Utd’s official site, the 48-year-old said: “There’s so many things. It depends on if it’s the mentality, the attitude. Is it the technical attributes? I’d like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goal-scorer.

“We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher!”

