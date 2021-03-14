Menu

Video: Man United wonderkid turns on the style with two nutmegs in the space of just 10 seconds

Manchester United FC
Manchester United youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen has shown his immense potential with an impressive ten-second cameo in the video clip below.

Just watch as the teenager takes the micky out of his opponents with a remarkable double nutmeg in the space of just ten seconds…

United fans will no doubt be keen to see more of this kid in the future, as it looks like he’s really making an impression at youth level.

The Red Devils have a proud history of promoting young players, so Hansen-Aaroen will clearly be one to watch in years to come.

