Michael Owen makes Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen is backing West Ham to get a point at Old Trafford in tonight’s Premier League clash.

That’s a big call from Owen, but it seems he’s been won over by the Hammers’ impressive form this season as they continue to look like contenders for a top four spot.

Man Utd are probably too far behind Manchester City to be realistic title challengers at this point, but they remain a fine side making plenty of progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Owen thinks West Ham could surprise them, tonight, however, saying: “David Moyes has been touted widely as a candidate for Manager of the Year and I have to say it’s well deserved.

“The Hammers are exceeding most people’s expectations and I see this being a very tricky fixture for Manchester United. United’s best performances have been on the road this season. At home, overall, they’ve been decent, however, they do tend to switch off.

“It must be noted that Jesse Lingard will miss out due to the terms of his loan deal, so that is a blow for the visitors.

“That said, I still think the Hammers have enough about them to get something, so I’m siding with David Moyes to take at least a point against his former employers.”

Owen went for a final prediction of 1-1, which West Ham fans will surely take!