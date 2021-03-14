New Barcelona President Joan Laporta makes his decision on Ronald Koeman’s status at the club

The Barcelona Presidential elections tend to throw up a lot of promises that are never kept, but the future of Ronald Koeman was regularly discussed by the candidates.

He wasn’t appointed as a caretaker manager but there was a fear that the new President would want to bring in his own man, but again that could be more upheaval that the club could do without.

Koeman has had a tough start to life as the Barca manager and finishing second in their Champions League group was a disaster, but time is showing that he’s doing a good job.

Atletico Madrid’s lead at the top of the table can be cut to four points if they win their game in hand and they are favourites from the Copa Del Rey, so winning both competitions has to be seen as a success if he pulls it off.

He also deserves credit for getting the likes of Pedri, Mingueza and Moriba into the first team among others so he’s trying to open up that pathway from the youth team to the senior setup again.

All of this suggests that it would be harsh to get rid of him, so it’s interesting to see that Sport have indicated that the new President Joan Laporta has made his decision.

It appears that he’s happy with the Dutchman in charge and there’s even talk of an extension to his contract which is set to run out in the summer of 2022, so this is the clearest sign that he will be the man to oversee the rebuild.