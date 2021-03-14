Menu

Spotted: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lateness which resulted in Arsenal axe appears to be explained by traffic snap

Arsenal FC
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed today’s North London derby due to disciplinary reasons – but was it really his fault?

Eyebrows were raised when the Arsenal’s starting eleven for today’s clash with Tottenham was released and Aubameyang was only among the substitutes.

After Arteta eluded to there being a discipline related explanation behind it, The Athletic reported that Aubameyang was late to join up with the squad. As a result, he was axed.

Timekeeping is the bare basics when it comes to pre-match preparation, especially for a club captain, but was there a perfectly legitimate explanation behind it?

There may be.

Twitter user @iampeterking tweeted out a picture of a car resembling Aubameyang’s stuck in traffic in North London this afternoon. It’s safe to say that he sticks out like a sore thumb in that…

It does legitimately appear to be Aubameyang’s car, too. He’s previously been spotted with his ‘LaFerrari’ out in London, with it’s metallic wrap making it pretty distinctive.

You could argue that he should have allowed time to account for the possibility of traffic, or any other speed bumps (both physical and metaphorical), but sometimes you just have rotten luck on the roads.

It appears as though Aubameyang may well have done today…

  1. Silentstan says:
    March 14, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    Its London, you allow for traffic and leave early. Its not the first time

