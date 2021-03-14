Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed today’s North London derby due to disciplinary reasons – but was it really his fault?

Eyebrows were raised when the Arsenal’s starting eleven for today’s clash with Tottenham was released and Aubameyang was only among the substitutes.

After Arteta eluded to there being a discipline related explanation behind it, The Athletic reported that Aubameyang was late to join up with the squad. As a result, he was axed.

BREAKING: Mikel Arteta confirms Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for the NLD due to disciplinary issues pic.twitter.com/4M8r5DXdij — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 14, 2021

Timekeeping is the bare basics when it comes to pre-match preparation, especially for a club captain, but was there a perfectly legitimate explanation behind it?

There may be.

Twitter user @iampeterking tweeted out a picture of a car resembling Aubameyang’s stuck in traffic in North London this afternoon. It’s safe to say that he sticks out like a sore thumb in that…

If anyone is wondering why Aubameyang was disciplined for being late for the match today, this is him stuck in traffic at 12.04 in Muswell Hill! #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/T3TlF1SX8f — Peter King (@iampeterking) March 14, 2021

It does legitimately appear to be Aubameyang’s car, too. He’s previously been spotted with his ‘LaFerrari’ out in London, with it’s metallic wrap making it pretty distinctive.

You could argue that he should have allowed time to account for the possibility of traffic, or any other speed bumps (both physical and metaphorical), but sometimes you just have rotten luck on the roads.

It appears as though Aubameyang may well have done today…