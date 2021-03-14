Menu

Video: Pundit takes back “disrespectful” comments about Arsenal star

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie Redknapp has been forced to row back on comments made about Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The pundit recently suggested Aubameyang looked finished, and he acknowledges he didn’t think his comments through enough, and that it was “disrespectful” of him to say that about a top player…

Aubameyang hasn’t had his best season, but he’s looked better in recent games.

The Gabon international is still undoubtedly a top player and has done well to put Redknapp in his place.

