Former Premier League midfielder Jamie Redknapp has been forced to row back on comments made about Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The pundit recently suggested Aubameyang looked finished, and he acknowledges he didn’t think his comments through enough, and that it was “disrespectful” of him to say that about a top player…

? "I was almost like that guy in the pub who is like 'he's gone' and it's wrong, disrespectful and I take it back." Jamie Redknapp retracts his statement about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being 'past his best' pic.twitter.com/pHZSqK26iL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Aubameyang hasn’t had his best season, but he’s looked better in recent games.

The Gabon international is still undoubtedly a top player and has done well to put Redknapp in his place.