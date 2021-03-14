Spurs capitulation helps Arsenal great Arsene Wenger maintain more Premier League wins than Gunners’ North London rivals

With Tottenham Hotspur losing their lead against North London foes Arsenal and falling to a 2-1 defeat today, Arsene Wenger maintains an amazing Premier League feat.

Coming into the encounter, Spurs boasted 475 wins in the Premier League, just one shy of legendary ex-Gunners manager Wenger.

It looked like they could finally rival the Frenchman with top-flight victories after Erik Lamela’s sensational opener, however the Gunners pegged back just before halftime via Martin Odegaard.

Disaster soon came for Tottenham in a second-half showing that will undoubtedly be described as ‘Spursy’ across social media, starting with Davinson Sanchez conceding a penalty that was converted.

Hopes of levelling against their rivals drastically faded way when Lamela went from hero to zero with a reckless sending off in the 76th minute, setting Arsenal on the way to victory.

Arsène Wenger still has more Premier League wins (476) than Tottenham Hotspur (475). The irony that Arsenal maintain his record. pic.twitter.com/lkYcaduK8f — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) March 14, 2021

Tottenham are one victory away from having as many PL wins as Arsene Wenger. This weekend: Arsenal vs. Tottenham ? pic.twitter.com/kpnJ2CAg1u — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 13, 2021

Jose Mourinho now has to wait for Spurs to try and rival Wenger’s wins figure against the high-flying Aston Villa next weekend.

This is a poetic result for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta has ensured that the man who made him captain of the club those few years ago didn’t have to suffer falling even with Spurs on derby day.