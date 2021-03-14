Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores ice-cold penalty to fire Arsenal into lead after recklessness from Spurs defender Sanchez

In the 61st minute of today’s mammoth Premier League clash between North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, Michael Oliver pointed to the spot after a reckless challenge by Davinson Sanchez.
Nicolas Pepe had played Alexandre Lacazette through with a lovely pass, leaving the Frenchman to drive forward before letting off a left-footed strike.
Just as the striker pulled the trigger, Spurs centre-back Sanchez dove in with an attempt to block the ball, but he clearly took the man with him after the contact, leaving a penalty to be awarded.
Lacazette stepped up and remained cool, calm and composed as he tucked the ball into the bottom right corner with a fine spot-kick, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way.
Arsenal lead from the spot – but was it a penalty?
Lacazette is starting today as a result of strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang facing the wrath of Mikel Arteta for arriving late to the Emirates Stadium.