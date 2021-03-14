Video: Alisson Becker drills in lovely goal past Adrian during Liverpool training and celebrates

Liverpool fans will absolutely love to see this moment from Alisson Becker during training ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves on Monday night.

During a small-sided game, Alisson was left with plenty of time and space so decided to do something extraordinary, the Brazilian drilled a shot into the opposing goal, which left Adrian rooted to the spot.

Alisson was beaming with joy after the moment, sliding on his knees in celebration.

It’s great to see that Liverpool have an atmosphere that has kept the stopper enjoying his football in the midst of a difficult period, with Alisson’s father tragically passing away in Brazil recently.

Jurgen Klopp certainly has the Liverpool stars enjoying themselves with some fun games in training, hopefully the side can start playing with such confidence in the Premier League now after a dire run.