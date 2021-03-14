Video: Arsenal star Gabriel makes “amazing” derby-winning block to deny Spurs 90th minute equaliser

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel made a brilliant block in the 90th minute of today’s North London derby to secure the win for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men found themselves a goal down in the first-half, with Erik Lamela’s extraordinary rabona strike nestling in the bottom corner of the goal.

The home side struck back through Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard, who netted his first Premier League goal, largely thanks to the help of a deflection.

With Alexandre Lacazette putting Arsenal ahead from the penalty spot in the second-half of the contest, Spurs found themselves hunting a goal.

They almost had one, too, after Harry Kane’s free-kick cannoned off the post and into the path of Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez.

Sanchez did everything right, with his effort being on target, but a superb block from Gabriel ensured that all three points from today’s derby would be taken by Arsenal.

Heroic stuff from Gabriel!

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Harry Kane me fait beaucoup de peine (Gabriel derrière rohlalala) pic.twitter.com/fM5ZeJ3I24 — Feuille de Match (@Feuille2Match_) March 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

These fans expressed their gratitude for the centre-back…

We have a World-Class defender with us. Absolutely colossal and mad performance! If not for this block we would be crying about rn! Gabriel Magalhaes! Absolute Hero! ?? pic.twitter.com/T5P0mlz6on — Wolf (@WoolwichCannons) March 14, 2021

That Gabriel block was amazing — Mo (@_lambat) March 14, 2021

Gabriel’s goal saving block was unreal — ESR stan (@FlyBoyFatah) March 14, 2021

Gabriel’s block won us that game what a performance! North London is Red! ?? — A.P (@therealparsons5) March 14, 2021