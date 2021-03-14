Video: Erik Lamela nutmegs Arsenal star Partey with amazing Rabona strike to fire Spurs ahead

In the 32nd minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, Gareth Bale switched the play in a pass that sparked danger.

The Real Madrid loanee’s old pal from Los Blancos that joined Spurs in the summer, Sergio Reguilon, sent the ball into the box with a wonderful volleyed cross.

Lucas Moura controlled the ball before laying it off into the path of Erik Lamela, with the Argentine attacker drilling it into the bottom corner with a spectacular first-time Rabona shot.

The ball seeped through the legs of big-money Arsenal recruit Thomas Partey before it rolled into the back of the net. What a moment from the man who replaced Heung-Min Son early on after injury.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

The sheer confidence from Lamela to try this in a massive matchup, off the bench as well.