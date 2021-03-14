Menu

Video: Erik Lamela nutmegs Arsenal star Partey with amazing Rabona strike to fire Spurs ahead

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the 32nd minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, Gareth Bale switched the play in a pass that sparked danger.

The Real Madrid loanee’s old pal from Los Blancos that joined Spurs in the summer, Sergio Reguilon, sent the ball into the box with a wonderful volleyed cross.

Lucas Moura controlled the ball before laying it off into the path of Erik Lamela, with the Argentine attacker drilling it into the bottom corner with a spectacular first-time Rabona shot.

The ball seeped through the legs of big-money Arsenal recruit Thomas Partey before it rolled into the back of the net. What a moment from the man who replaced Heung-Min Son early on after injury.

See More: Aubameyang dropped for Arsenal after repeat offence of lateness as Mikel Arteta makes massive decision for derby against Spurs

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Aubameyang dropped for Arsenal after repeat offence of lateness as Mikel Arteta makes massive decision for derby against Spurs
Video: Emile Smith Rowe rattles crossbar with thumping strike as Arsenal youngster is denied memorable derby goal
Agreement in principle: Manchester City attacker set to join Barcelona when the summer window opens

The sheer confidence from Lamela to try this in a massive matchup, off the bench as well.

More Stories Erik Lamela Gareth Bale Heung-Min Son Lucas Moura Sergio Reguilon Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.