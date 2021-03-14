Tottenham Hotspur and England superstar Harry Kane has infuriated the Arsenal fanbase with a controversial moment in the 74th minute of today’s North London derby.

Kane, who endured a relatively and rarely quiet game against the side that released him as a kid, rushed towards Gabriel Magalhaes and barged the centre-back with some real venom.

This wasn’t just the usual shoulder-to-shoulder action though, the barge from Kane also quite clearly had some impact on the neck of the Arsenal defender, which isn’t nice to see.

Kane went unpunished for the incident, Michael Oliver didn’t even seem to consult VAR after the apparent dangerous play.

The England captain actually left the very same Gunners star in a spot of real danger when the sides met earlier this season as well, with Kane told he’d ‘break someone’s neck’ eventually’ with his backing in.

Thankfully, Gabriel didn’t appear to suffer any serious damage as a result of today’s antics from Kane, whilst he had the last laugh with an amazing last-ditch block after the striker hit the post late on.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler’s reaction to the moment might also infuriate the Gooners:

Martin Tyler: “Harry Kane there, *elbows Gabriel in the face* showing his frustration of not being involved in the game”. — GOO????D?M (@gooneradam) March 14, 2021

There have been quite a few accusations and apparent evidence of dangerous foul play from Kane this season, with the striker’s ‘signature move’ causing fury, with that tactic for want of a better word even used by the striker on his former England teammates Adam Lallana and Aaron Cresswell.

Did today’s incident warrant serious punishment or has it been exaggerated? Let us know in the comments.