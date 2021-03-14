Menu

Video: Leicester star Kelechi Iheanacho bags stunner to complete first Premier League hat-trick before “crying” on the pitch

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United this afternoon – and completed it in some style!

Iheanacho came into today’s contest in a rich vein of form. With Jamie Vardy misfiring at current and enduring a rare barren run, the former Manchester City man has stepped up and has taken on the goal-scoring duty for himself.

He evidently had no intention of slowing up today, either, having first of all netted for the third consecutive game, and then went on to make it a hat-trick – and a fine one, too.

With Iheanacho already having scored two, confidence was clearly flowing through his veins as he picked up the ball 25-yards from goal. Having been granted far too much space by the Sheffield United defenders, he fired towards Aaron Ramsdale’s goal and found the bottom corner in style.

Iheanacho then appeared to burst into tears while celebrating. An emotional, proud moment for him, clearly…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

