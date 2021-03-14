Menu

Video: Man United take lead against West Ham after towering Scott McTominay headers sparks own-goal

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

In the 52nd minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and West Ham, a corner was won after some quality play from Mason Greenwood on the right-wing.

Bruno Fernandes whipped a corner into the box, at the near post, Scott McTominay flexed his towering presence to win the header amongst the crowd.

The midfielder’s effort was turned into the back of the net after a deflection from Hammers defender Craig Dawson, whose put the ball into his own net with his head in a flipping of his usual script.

See More: Video: Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard embraces Red Devils players before kick-off at Old Trafford

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard embraces Red Devils players before kick-off at Old Trafford
Mikel Arteta praises ‘magnificent performance’ from Arsenal star with ace’s ‘intelligence’ and ‘personality’ hailed as rivals Spurs are beaten
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gives x-rated boot up the backside to lacklustre teammates

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had some quality chances in the first-half, when they were missed, it looked uncertain as to how the side would take the lead against the Hammers.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Craig Dawson Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.