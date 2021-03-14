Video: Martin Odegaard equalises for Arsenal in derby after brilliant Kieran Tierney play to assist against rivals Spurs

In the 43rd minute of today’s fierce North London derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Gunners conjured up a move that ensured they didn’t head into halftime down against their rivals.

Emile Smith Rowe drove forward after a pass from midfield from Thomas Partey, with the starlet then slotting the ball out wide to the ever-marauding Kieran Tierney.

Tierney showed sensational quality as he controlled the ball, faced up Matt Doherty, before beating the Spurs right-back with some lovely skill.

The Scotsman then fired a low cross into the middle of the box, which Martin Odegaard turned into the back of the net via a slight deflection with a lovely first-time strike.

Odegaard only opened his account for the Gunners on Thursday night with a stunner in the Europa League tie against Olympiacos, the Real Madrid loanee has now made it two in two games.

Martin Odegaard scores for Arsenal again!!!! We deserve this equaliser Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal #NLD #ARSTOTpic.twitter.com/iDDgoBKX8g — ArsenalVideo (@arsenal_video) March 14, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Arsenal did dominate the majority of the first-half with both possession and chance creation, so they do deserve to head into the break on level terms at the very least.