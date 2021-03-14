Video: “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!” – Furious Jose Mourinho takes aim at Michael Oliver over Arsenal penalty

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took aim at referee Michael Oliver after watching his side be defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
It’s pretty predictable, for Mourinho to deflect the attention away from his and his team’s shortfalls onto outside influences, often the match officials. Having been defeated 2-1 to Arsenal on Sunday, he did exactly that.
MORE: Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores ice-cold penalty to fire Arsenal into lead after recklessness from Spurs defender Sanchez
Spurs could feel hard done by for the penalty which they conceded for a foul committed by Davinson Sanchez on Alexandre Lacazette, but Sanchez forced Olivier into making a decision by going to ground and not making any contact with the ball.
Mourinho, in truth, can have very few complaints.
That hasn’t stopped him from complaining, though. Mourinho began his Sky Sports interview on the offensive, saying the following: “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!”
The Special One went on to insist that only the biggest of Arsenal fans could possibly come to the conclusion that it WAS a penalty, with Spurs not being robbed of a point by the deicison.
As it often is with Jose, it’s a good watch.
?? “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!”
A blockbuster post-match interview from Jose Mourinho after Tottenham’s defeat at Arsenal! ?pic.twitter.com/X6WDuuX0QD
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 14, 2021
1 CommentAdd a Comment
great win but i want more goals for the last 15 mins when lamela got sent off i thought we where going to get a third, i thought the tots would get a last min equalizer, they looked liked scoring in the dying embers, i did not know bale and kane where even on the pitch and as for the lamela goal it was filth