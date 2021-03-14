Video: “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!” – Furious Jose Mourinho takes aim at Michael Oliver over Arsenal penalty

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took aim at referee Michael Oliver after watching his side be defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

It’s pretty predictable, for Mourinho to deflect the attention away from his and his team’s shortfalls onto outside influences, often the match officials. Having been defeated 2-1 to Arsenal on Sunday, he did exactly that.

Spurs could feel hard done by for the penalty which they conceded for a foul committed by Davinson Sanchez on Alexandre Lacazette, but Sanchez forced Olivier into making a decision by going to ground and not making any contact with the ball.

Mourinho, in truth, can have very few complaints.

That hasn’t stopped him from complaining, though. Mourinho began his Sky Sports interview on the offensive, saying the following: “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!”

The Special One went on to insist that only the biggest of Arsenal fans could possibly come to the conclusion that it WAS a penalty, with Spurs not being robbed of a point by the deicison.

As it often is with Jose, it’s a good watch.