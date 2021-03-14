Menu

Video: “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!” – Furious Jose Mourinho takes aim at Michael Oliver over Arsenal penalty

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took aim at referee Michael Oliver after watching his side be defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

It’s pretty predictable, for Mourinho to deflect the attention away from his and his team’s shortfalls onto outside influences, often the match officials. Having been defeated 2-1 to Arsenal on Sunday, he did exactly that.

MORE: Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores ice-cold penalty to fire Arsenal into lead after recklessness from Spurs defender Sanchez

Spurs could feel hard done by for the penalty which they conceded for a foul committed by Davinson Sanchez on Alexandre Lacazette, but Sanchez forced Olivier into making a decision by going to ground and not making any contact with the ball.

Mourinho, in truth, can have very few complaints.

That hasn’t stopped him from complaining, though. Mourinho began his Sky Sports interview on the offensive, saying the following: “No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!”

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs capitulation helps Arsenal great Arsene Wenger maintain more Premier League wins than Gunners’ North London rivals
Video: Harry Kane unpunished after striking Arsenal defender Gabriel with dangerous play for the second time this season as Spurs lose
Video: Arsenal star Gabriel makes “amazing” derby-winning block to deny Spurs 90th minute equaliser

The Special One went on to insist that only the biggest of Arsenal fans could possibly come to the conclusion that it WAS a penalty, with Spurs not being robbed of a point by the deicison.

As it often is with Jose, it’s a good watch.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Michael Oliver

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. jade johns says:
    March 14, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    great win but i want more goals for the last 15 mins when lamela got sent off i thought we where going to get a third, i thought the tots would get a last min equalizer, they looked liked scoring in the dying embers, i did not know bale and kane where even on the pitch and as for the lamela goal it was filth

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.