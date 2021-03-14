Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bounces back from midweek disappointment with powerful header for Juventus away at Cagliari

Juventus
Posted by

It’s not a rabona, but Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the scoring for Juventus away at Cagliari this afternoon.

After a bitterly disappointing result midweek in the Champions League, Juve can give their full focus to the task at hand in Serie A.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus on a free, return to former club mentioned as possibility

With Inter Milan running rampant at the top of the table, Juventus’ extraordinary run of title wins is in danger of coming to an end.

Andrea Pirlo doesn’t want to be the man responsible for that happening, neither does Cristiano Ronaldo – with the latter springing into action to keep The Old Lady’s hopes alive.

andrea pirlo juventus manager

Andrea Pirlo is at risk of tainting his Juventus legacy.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Martin Odegaard equalises for Arsenal in derby after brilliant Kieran Tierney play to assist against rivals Spurs
Video: Erik Lamela nutmegs Arsenal star Partey with amazing Rabona strike to fire Spurs ahead
Aubameyang dropped for Arsenal after repeat offence of lateness as Mikel Arteta makes massive decision for derby against Spurs

There was nothing flash about this one from Ronaldo, no attempt to outdo Erik Lamela’s rabona effort in today’s North London derby, but it was a powerful header, and one which could have real significance for Juve.

Courtesy of Ronaldo, the champions are in the driving seat. How many times have we said that this campaign?

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.