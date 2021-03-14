Menu

Video: Sergio Reguilon left completely shocked in immediate reaction to Erik Lamela Rabona stunner against Arsenal for Spurs

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

With Erik Lamela stunning Arsenal with a magical Rabona strike to fire Tottenham into the lead in the 32nd minute, teammate Sergio Reguilon quite literally couldn’t believe his eyes.

Reguilon played a key role in the opener as the Real Madrid academy graduate sent a dangerous first-time cross into the box after Gareth Bale switched the play.

Lamela pulled a spectacular Rabona effort out of nowhere after a lay-off from Lucas Moura, when the ball went through Thomas Partey’s legs and into the back of the net, Reguilon’s face was a sight to see.

Reguilon held his head in his hands after seeing the effort from the Argentine attacker, with the left-back also flicking his fingers in absolute amazement as the duo wheeled off in celebration.

See More: Video: Martin Odegaard equalises for Arsenal in derby after brilliant Kieran Tierney play to assist against rivals Spurs

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo wins and emphatically converts Juventus penalty to extend lead over Cagliari
Video: Martin Odegaard equalises for Arsenal in derby after brilliant Kieran Tierney play to assist against rivals Spurs
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bounces back from midweek disappointment with powerful header for Juventus away at Cagliari

Lamela may well have secured the honour of the best ever goal in the North London derby with this inspired strike off the bench.

More Stories Bernd Leno Erik Lamela Lucas Moura Sergio Reguilon Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.