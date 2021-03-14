Video: Emile Smith Rowe rattles crossbar with thumping strike as Arsenal youngster is denied memorable derby goal

Arsenal academy product Emile Smith Rowe came agonisingly close to scoring his first Premier League goal in style in today’s North London derby.

Smith Rowe has been a revelation for the Gunners so far this campaign. Having initially earned his stripes in the Europa League, the 20-year-old has forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven – even for games of this magnitude.

Smith Rowe, for all his brilliance this campaign, is still lacking a first Premier League goal. Having fired towards Hugo Lloris’ top corner early in the first-half of today’s derby, he may well have, for a second, thought he was about to wheel off in celebration.

However, the youngster saw his effort cannon off the crossbar, with a matter of inches denying him what would have been a dream goal, his first in England’s top tier, and on today of all days. Football can be a cruel game sometimes!

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports