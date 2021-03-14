Menu

Video: Spurs prove they’re better than Arsenal at imploding as Erik Lamela is sent off for hitting out at Kieran Tierney in hero to zero moment

In the 75th minute of this evening’s Premier League derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, Spurs drastically cut down their chances of coming away with points after a rash sending off.

Davinson Sanchez fired a pass out to Erik Lamela on the right flank, just as the Argentine attacker who scored a magnificent Rabona earlier on controlled the ball, he hit out at the ace of Kieran Tierney.

The Arsenal left-back went down in agony and Michael Oliver immediately brandished a second yellow card to the man that replaced Heung-Min Son early, before showing red and sending the ace off.

Jose Mourinho was completely frozen as the decision was made, marking a dramatic implosion from Spurs against their heated rivals on the big stage.

We can’t wait for Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Spurs’ capitulation at full-time. That will be a real sight to behold.

