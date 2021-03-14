West Ham defender Craig Dawson has ben given some high praise indeed from former Hammers manager Alan Pardew.

Dawson has had a superb season on loan from Watford and now looks like making his move to the club permanent after such a strong campaign.

It seems clear Pardew rates Dawson highly and has praised the way he attacks balls at set pieces in particular.

Having worked with Dawson in the past, Pardew was able to offer some insight into what makes the 30-year-old special.

“I enjoyed working with Dawson and he’s the best attacker of set pieces that I’ve ever come across in my managerial career,” Pardew said.

“It’s incredible the amount of goals he scores as a defender and he’s had a positive impact on the defensive and offensive end for David Moyes.

“Dawson’s next ambition will probably be to get in the national team.

“I’m really pleased for him because he’s a great person, easy to manage and the deal is pretty much nailed on now, so it’s a great piece of business for West Ham to get him for £2 million.”