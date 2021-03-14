A deal taking Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona is reportedly 95 per cent done, according to a source cited by Football Insider.

This is not the transfer news most Liverpool fans will have wanted to hear, but it sounds like Wijnaldum is edging ever closer to swapping Anfield for the Nou Camp, if this latest update is anything to go by.

Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract at Liverpool, and another recent report from Football Insider claimed Barcelona had offered him a deal, with the Reds pretty much resigned to losing the Netherlands international.

It looks like Barca are set to land their man, with the latest report from Football Insider quoting a source as saying the move is “95 per cent done”.

One imagines Wijnaldum would have committed his future to LFC by now if he had any intention of doing so, but he’s surely now heading for a spell in Spanish football.

Barcelona could do with a signing like this in midfield, with Wijnaldum bringing goals, work rate and all-round quality to the side.

As well as that, the 30-year-old has plenty of experience after a great career with Liverpool, where he’s won the Champions League and the Premier League.

