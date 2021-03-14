Wolves gaffer will allow striker to participate in national team friendlies as recovery from head injury continues

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC striker Raúl Jiménez is continuing his rehab to make his way back to the pitch.

However, after their fixture against Liverpool FC, Wolves won’t play until April 3rd. As a result, manager Nuno has made it known that Jiménez will join the Mexico national football team for the FIFA international break as part of the 29-year-old’s recovery. The striker has been out of action since last November after a head injury.

Premier Leagues had issues with their South American players to countries with surging coronavirus cases; however, Mexico will be playing its two friendlies in Europe. The first fixture will be against Wales in Cardiff City; meanwhile, their second match will occur in Austria versus Costa Rica.

Wolves manager Nuno spoke to the club’s official website to discuss the reasoning behind allowing Jiménez to participate in the friendlies during the FIFA break.

“Now with the international break, we’ve been talking with Mexico, and we think it will be good for him to join the Mexico squad, to see his friends because the national team is a big part of his life,” Nuno said. “The many friends that he has are there, so it will be good for him. We are now trying to figure out the best way to do that, but he will be involved during the week or something like that, then he will return.”

“We’ve been talking with doctors, and I’ve already spoken with Raul about that, and he feels comfortable, and we truly believe that it will be good. “But we are taking these steps on Raul very carefully, and we have to make it work without mistakes. But the idea is for him to join the Mexico squad in Wales, and always with the intention to bring him back in the best way possible.”

The next step for the Mexico international in his recovery will be to return to Premier League, which seems to be inching closer.