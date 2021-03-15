Arsenal’s win over Tottenham means they’ve already bettered one of their records from last season

Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-1 in yesterday’s North London Derby as they continue to show some small sign of improvement against their big six rivals.

The Gunners have been known for bottling the big games for a number of years now, though it seems Mikel Arteta may be doing something right in that department.

The Spanish tactician notably helped Arsenal beat Manchester City and Chelsea on the way to glory in the FA Cup last season, and he’s now also improving their league performances against the top sides.

See below as Opta’s Orbinho tweets that Arsenal have already got more points against the big six this season than they did for the whole of last term…

Arsenal already have more points (10) against the Big Six this season than they managed in the whole of the last campaign (9) — Orbinho (@Orbinho) March 15, 2021

Arsenal have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham at home, as well as Manchester United away, whilst drawing with the Red Devils at home.

They can still add to their tally as they are yet to face Liverpool at home and Chelsea away.

In fairness, Arteta also needs to sort out his side’s consistency against the smaller clubs as well, with Arsenal rather shockingly losing at home to the likes of Aston Villa, Burnley and Wolves this season.