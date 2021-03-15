“I will be thanking him for the rest of my life” – Arsenal loanee hails influence of the polarising Unai Emery

In quotes shared by GFFN, Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi has praised the impact former manager Unai Emery had on his career.

Guendouzi, currently on-loan at Hertha Berlin, was previously considered the future of Arsenal’s midfield, but has been shifted out on-loan under Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman is good with the ball, astute off of it but sometimes lacking on the disciplinary side of things – something that can be excused for a 21-year-old.

But, something that is clearly not favoured by Arteta, who couldn’t find a spot for him in his squad, even with Guendouzi being a regular starter under predecessor Unai Emery.

It was Emery who facilitated Guendouzi’s rise to prevalence at the Emirates, and by the sound of these comments from the midfielder, as reported by GFFN, he’s pretty thankful:

“He improved me a lot, he thought about me very early on. I have always given everything for him. It worked really well between us. I produced truly great matches with him. I will be thanking him for the rest of my life.”

Emery is not remembered particularly fondly among the Arsenal faithful, having not achieved a great deal during his time in North London.

At least he has one admirer at the club in Guendouzi…