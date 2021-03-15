Menu

(Photo) Aubameyang takes to Instagram with seven-word message after being benched for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal FC
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kept things simple after notably being dropped for the North London Derby win over Tottenham.

See below as the Gunners captain took to Instagram after the game to simply celebrate the result with a seven-word message…

 

It was a big call by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to leave the Gabon international out, but it didn’t hurt his side as they came from behind to win 2-1.

Still, this surely won’t be the last we hear of this particular story.

Sky Sports reported that Aubameyang was benched for disciplinary reasons, and it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back from this.

