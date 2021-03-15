Even Arsenal legend has to praise “insane” Erik Lamela goal for Tottenham

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg couldn’t help praising the superb strike by Erik Lamela for Tottenham in yesterday’s North London Derby.

Ljungberg will be glad his old side came from behind to win the game 2-1, but Lamela’s sublime Rabona effort in the first half gave Jose Mourinho’s team the early advantage.

Ljungberg admits it’s one of the best goals he’s seen, as the pundit absolutely purred over the quality of the Argentine as his audacious effort found the back of the net.

“The goal is insane. It’s probably the best one I’ve ever seen, the technique, the power and keeping it down – he even gets a bit of curl on it to take it back in,” Ljungberg is quoted by BBC Sport.

Arsenal eventually got all three points thanks to an equaliser by Martin Odegaard, and a second-half penalty from Alexandre Lacazette.

Things got worse for Lamela as well as he was sent off for a second yellow card later in the game, but there’s no doubt his opening goal is going to live long in the memory.

It’s just a shame fans couldn’t be there to witness this iconic moment live, but hopefully it won’t be too much longer now before we can see crowds at games like this again.

