Revealed: Thomas Tuchel “dreams” of signing elite attacker for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly dreaming of sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been on fire this season and looks like a player with a huge future at the highest level of the game.

The Blues could do with a signing like Haaland up front at the moment after a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge for Timo Werner this season.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can realistically beat so many other top clubs to Haaland, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City also likely to be in for the 20-year-old.

However, reports claim Haaland is a dream signing for Tuchel, so it will be interesting to see if that sways the player.

Haaland won’t be short of options, but it could be tempting for him to join this promising project being put together by Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.