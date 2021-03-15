Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele exchange classy messages after Juventus star breaks Brazil legend’s record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele exchanged classy messages on Instagram as the Juventus forward broke the Brazil legend’s record for goals scored in official matches.

There has been much dispute over who the true holder of this record is, with Josef Bican also thought to be one of the names in the mix for this accolade, though BBC Sport does well to clear some of this up in their report.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Cagliari at the weekend to move to an incredible career total of 770 goals, three ahead of Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

For many years there was no doubt that it was between Pele or Diego Maradona when people discussed the best to ever play the game, but in the modern era we’ve seen truly remarkable standards set by both Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo paid tribute to Pele, however, after making history…

It’s clear just how highly Ronaldo thinks of Pele from this classy message, even if he’s so often thought of as being a bit of an arrogant character due to the way he conducts himself on the pitch.

Pele also paid tribute to Ronaldo breaking his record with a nice message on his Instagram page…