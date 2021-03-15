Galatasaray rival Crystal Palace for transfer of Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United

Galatasaray are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer swoop for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this summer.

The Magpies ace’s future at St James’ Park looks in serious doubt ahead of next season as he nears the end of his contract and struggles for playing time.

Gayle has been a fine servant to Newcastle and could surely do a job for a number of other clubs, but they won’t be too fussed about losing him now.

Galatasaray are said to be ready to take a gamble on him this summer, according to the Sun, joining his old club Crystal Palace in the race for his signature.

It will be interesting to see if Gayle prefers a move abroad or takes up the option to return to Palace instead.

Either way, Newcastle will no doubt need to replace the 31-year-old as they’re already a little light of options up front.

NUFC have been linked with in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong in recent times and he seems an ideal option, though West Ham are also interested.