Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes West Ham may have missed their last chance to make it into the top four this season.

The Hammers have been superb this season to emerge as genuine contenders for a place in the Champions League, but their hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 1-0 to Man Utd yesterday.

Neville now admits he can’t see them making it into fourth spot after this latest setback.

“They’re not going to finish in the Champions League now, I don’t think,” the pundit said.

“That was probably their last chance tonight. They have two or three tough fixtures coming up.

“Brilliant season, and I’ve loved watching West Ham. They’re a real good team, they have players who would grace a lot of top six teams actually, I think they have really talented players.”

This is a big prediction from Neville when there’s still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season.

It won’t be easy, but this season has shown West Ham surely can’t be ruled out just yet.