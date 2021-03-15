Leicester City are reportedly targeting a transfer deal for Marseille attacking midfielder Florian Thauvin.

The 28-year-old has been linked with the Foxes in the past and Calciomercato now claim he’s on their radar again ahead of the summer.

Leicester have had a fine season and could do with continuing to strengthen as they look likely to be playing in Europe next season, and perhaps even in the Champions League.

Thauvin has had a spell in the Premier League before, and proved something of a flop in his time at Newcastle United.

The Frenchman could do better in this exciting Brendan Rodgers side, however, so Leicester fans will no doubt follow this latest piece of transfer news with interest.

Leicester tend to get it right in the transfer market, having had plenty of success with their scouting in recent times.

If club chiefs at the King Power Stadium now think Thauvin is worth going for, there’s probably a good reason for it.