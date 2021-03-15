Menu

Confirmed: Liverpool attacker ruled out of Wolves clash with muscle injury

Liverpool have confirmed via Twitter that striker Divock Origi misses out on tonight’s clash with Wolves with a muscle injury.

Origi is hardly Liverpool’s leading man in attack, but he’s a player who has stepped up to the mark to score important goals in important moments for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp, had he the choice, would rather have Origi included in tonight’s squad, especially considering the sheer amount of players he has missing through injury as it is.

Unfortunately for the German, who is in desperate need of a performance and three points from his men tonight, Origi is out through injury, as the club confirmed via Twitter.

Liverpool have more than enough talent in attack to break Wolves’ resolve, but Origi is always a useful and effective option off the bench, one that they could have done with tonight.

Though, when your front three consists of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, there’s not going to be any Liverpool fan quacking in their boots to head into the game without Origi.

