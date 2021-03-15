Menu

Liverpool a step closer to landing £68m target after transfer U-turn by Manchester United

Liverpool are reportedly set to be handed a major transfer boost as Manchester United have changed their mind about signing Jules Kounde.

The Sevilla defender has been one of a number of Man Utd centre-back targets ahead of the summer, but it seems he’s no longer a priority for them, and Liverpool could take advantage.

The Merseyside giants have also been strongly linked with Kounde, who is valued at around £68million and who could undoubtedly prove an important signing at Anfield.

The young Frenchman has shone in La Liga and looks like he could be a fine partner for Virgil van Dijk after a difficult season of injuries to Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

United, meanwhile, are now being tipped to make Brighton centre-back Ben White their main priority in that area of the pitch instead of Kounde.

This is according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, and it’s worth noting that other sources have also linked White with MUFC, stating that Harry Maguire is keen to play alongside him.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season, and there’s no doubt he or Kounde would be fine signings for a number of top clubs this summer.

For now, however, it looks increasingly like White could head to Old Trafford, and that should be good news for Liverpool in their pursuit of Kounde.

