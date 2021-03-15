Man City look to move into pole position to beat Liverpool & Man Utd to £60m transfer

Manchester City are reportedly looking set to move into pole position for the transfer of in-demand Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old looks one of the biggest prospects in Europe at the moment and has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in recent times.

Mendes is likely to cost around £60million to prise away from Sporting, and the latest from Portuguese newspaper Record is that City are stepping up their interest in him.

Pep Guardiola already has a world class squad full of talented young players, and this would be another fine signing for the club.

Mendes can play left-back or left wing and looks set for a big future in the game, and one can only imagine how well he’d develop under Guardiola’s guidance at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, he may well also feel he’d have more opportunities to play regularly at Old Trafford or Anfield, so this will be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Either way, it would be exciting to see Mendes move to the Premier League in the near future.